New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,867 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $120,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

