Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Tops $818,044.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $6.42 million and $818,044.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

