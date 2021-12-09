NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 265,839.25 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.45 per share, for a total transaction of 265,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 13.40 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.07 and a one year high of 15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

