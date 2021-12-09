NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 388.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.