NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,347 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $7,694,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $2,731,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $18,345,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $38.51.

