NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 203.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

