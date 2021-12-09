NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $46,000 Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

