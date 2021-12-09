NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 768.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

TD opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

