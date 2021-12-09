NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $41,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

