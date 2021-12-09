NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. 113,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,681. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

