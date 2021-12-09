NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

