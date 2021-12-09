Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 526.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

