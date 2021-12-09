Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.