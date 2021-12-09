Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

