Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock worth $4,352,708. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

