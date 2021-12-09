Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,768 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

