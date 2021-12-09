Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

