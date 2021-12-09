Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

