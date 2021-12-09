Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

