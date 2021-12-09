Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($6.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

