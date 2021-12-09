Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRXF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.