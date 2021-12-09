Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 44.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

