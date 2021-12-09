Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NMR opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 44.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
