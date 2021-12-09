North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

