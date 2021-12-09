North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

