North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stake Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $82.62 on Thursday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

