North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS NNWWF traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. North West has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

