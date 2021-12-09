North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NWC stock traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,329. North West has a 12 month low of C$30.24 and a 12 month high of C$38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.28.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

