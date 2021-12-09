NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 2,809,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,533. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

