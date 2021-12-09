NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) versus Square (NYSE:SQ) Critical Survey

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 32.95% -216.09% 14.30% Square 3.21% 14.15% 3.10%

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 5.57 $554.00 million $1.50 16.27 Square $9.50 billion 9.46 $213.10 million $1.07 182.04

NortonLifeLock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57 Square 1 9 26 0 2.69

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Square has a consensus target price of $300.82, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Square is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Square beats NortonLifeLock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

