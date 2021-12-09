Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $125.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $132.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

