NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Acquires $16,176.60 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones purchased 36,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,176.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NBY stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.56. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
