NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Acquires $16,176.60 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones purchased 36,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,176.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NBY stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.56. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

