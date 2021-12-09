Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.
NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.23. 2,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,152. Novanta has a twelve month low of $115.58 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.76.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.