Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.23. 2,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,152. Novanta has a twelve month low of $115.58 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

