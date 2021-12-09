Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.36 on Monday. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

