Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

