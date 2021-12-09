Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.56

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and traded as high as $80.10. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 20,059 shares.

NVZMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

