NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Share Repurchase Program

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

