Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

