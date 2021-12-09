Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $21.74

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $20.80. Nuvalent shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

