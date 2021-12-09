NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,666.03

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,666.03 and last traded at $5,626.14, with a volume of 16043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,480.86.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

Get NVR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,077.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5,025.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.