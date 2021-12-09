Nyerium (NYEX) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $16,793.88 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,888.74 or 0.99997574 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,513,264 coins and its circulating supply is 34,319,749 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.