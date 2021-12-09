O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 60,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 161.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.