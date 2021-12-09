Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.93. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

