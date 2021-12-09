Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.79 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $238.66 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day moving average is $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.25.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

