Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $371.32

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $371.32 and last traded at $368.32, with a volume of 10458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

