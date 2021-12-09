Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 839,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Old Republic International by 155.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $632,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 98.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

