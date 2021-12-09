Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $632,500.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

