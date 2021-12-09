Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $310.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.91 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

OMCL stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. 553,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,090 shares of company stock worth $11,456,719. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $833,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

