ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,584. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

