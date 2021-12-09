Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 million, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

