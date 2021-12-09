Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,711.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

